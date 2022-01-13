Man shot during gun battle with Cook County sheriff’s deputies in South Shore, police say

A man was taken to the hospital in ‘traumatic arrest’ after exchanging gunfire with Cook County sheriff’s deputies in the South Shore neighborhood, authorities said.

The exchange of gunfire occurred while deputies were tracking a person on electronic monitoring, who they encountered in the 7400 block of South Yates, in the South Shore neighborhood, around 6:45 p.m., police said.

Paramedics took the person shot, a man in his 30s, to the University of Chicago Medical Center in “traumatic arrest,” Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A spokesman for the Cook County sheriff’s office did not immediately provide information about the shooting.

Police said they located a weapon at the scene.

