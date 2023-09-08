Man shot during Lil Baby concert at FedExForum: Here's what we know

One person is in critical condition after a shooting during the Lil Baby concert Thursday at FedExForum in Memphis, according to a tweet by Memphis Police Department.

MPD said officers responded to the shooting at the Downtown venue at 10:23 p.m. and a male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health.

No other injuries were reported.

FedExForum is evacuated after an incident during the Lil Baby concert on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Memphis.

MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Louis Brownlee said the identity of the shooter was unknown, adding it was also unknown if the shooter and victim knew each other, how many times the victim was shot and how many shots were fired.

Brownlee also said it was unclear how the gun got inside FedExForum. Those attending concerts at the venue go through a metal detector before being allowed entry.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage during the middle of the song "Frozen" around 10:20 p.m.

FedExForum security rushed into the pit and appeared to be treating someone on the other side of the stage.

Around 10:25 p.m., people were being told to evacuate FedExForum.

Memphis Police Department is on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

