Man shot during lovers quarrel in Wilkes-Barre

Jan. 4—WILKES-BARRE — A man was shot in the leg and another man arrested for a shooting in what court records say is a quarrel between them over a woman.

Albert Augustus Richards Jr., 27, of Madison Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested on allegations he fired multiple shots at Dashuan Rogers in the area of 1502 Scott St., at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, court records say.

Rogers sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh, police said.

Prior to being transported to a hospital, Rogers identified the shooter as the boyfriend of a woman he shares a a child with, court records say.

Richards was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault and one count of firearms not to be carried without a license. Richards was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility as Malloy deemed him a threat to the community and a flight risk.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Scott Street residence on a report of a fight in progress and shots fired at 11:33 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers encountered Rogers standing on a sidewalk yelling he was shot with blood pooling at his feet.

As officers were administering medical treatment, a woman approached as Rogers called her the mother of his child. Rogers made a phone call saying the woman's boyfriend shot him and identified the shooter as "Deuce."

Police obtained surveillance footage from Scott Street showing Richards leaving the Scott Street residence and entered a Chevrolet Cruze with a Kansas license plate. Richards turns around as Rogers is recorded removing items from the residence and placing the items in an alley.

Rogers then walked toward the Chevrolet and falls to the ground, got up and walked toward the Scott Street residence. Richards exited the Chevrolet and fired four shots striking Rogers in the leg, the complaint says.

Police located Richards at his Madison Street residence and was taken to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital where he was arrested.