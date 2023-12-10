Man shot during meet-up for online transaction in Decatur, police say

During a meet-up to buy something he found online, a man was shot in the chest at a home in Decatur, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the shooting was just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lt. Shane Smith of DKPD told Channel 2 Action News that officers had responded to a home off of Preston Drive after getting reports of a person shot.

At the home, officers found a man in his fifties with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We’ve since notified our detectives that came out that our initial information, our victim was here to make a purchase from an online type transaction, we don’t know exactly what happened but it appears at some point the victim was shot in the transaction and the suspects fled in a vehicle,” Smith said.

Focusing on the online transaction factor, Smith urged residents to be careful when making purchases from strangers you meet on the internet.

“We would strongly encourage the public, if you’re going to be making a transaction of this type, please use a public, very well-lit area,” Smith said. “Somewhere you can feel safe. Any of our police stations you can use, like QuikTrips and other businesses that have designated safe areas to do this in.”

According to the most recent information made available from DKPD, the victim was alive and had been shot in the torso, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

It is unclear, at this time, if anything was taken from the man at this time, police said.

