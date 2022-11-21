Man shot during officer-involved shooting in Springfield identified

A 44-year-old man remains hospitalized after being injured in an officer-involved shooting in Springfield.

Police have identified Michael Williams, of Springfield, as the man injured in the shooting.

Police responded to the 700 block of Selma Road on the morning of Nov. 13 on reports of a man threatening people with a gun at a Sunoco gas station.

Cruiser camera video obtained through a public records request showed officers arrived on scene and Williams walk toward them with a gun in his hand, shooting at them.

Officers shot back at him. Surveillance cameras at the gas station caught the incident and showed the shootout, with the officer and the suspect, later identified as Williams, moving around the police cruiser. The video then shows the Williams take off as officers continue shooting and eventually hitting him.

Williams was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital. He remains hospitalized, a spokesperson said Monday in a release. We’re working to learn his condition.

After the shooting, police spoke with a man who said the suspect was giving him a ride prior to the shooting.

The man told officers that he met the Williams at Speedway on Limestone Street and asked him for a ride to the Fairfax on E. Main Street. After a brief stop, the man told the suspect to drop him off at the Sunoco.

“[The man] stated that when they got to the gas station, the suspect parked near the gas pumps. The suspect then began loading a cartridge into a handgun that he produced from his hooded sweatshirt. The suspect then began telling [the man] that he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and he had been sent to kill [him],” the incident report read.

After that, the man said he walked into the lobby of the gas station and the suspect followed.

News Center 7 previously spoke with the convenience store manager at the Sunoco. He told our crews that he came up with a lie to get Williams out of the store and quickly locked the door behind him.

Williams has not been charged in connection to the incident.

Springfield Police are continuing their investigation into the initial aggravated menacing report and shots fired at them. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.



