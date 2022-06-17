Man shot during Parkland robbery while young daughter was in car turns tables on gunman

A man who had his young daughter in the car when he was shot during a robbery was able to take control of one of the suspects, even though he had been shot.

The victim was sitting in his car in the 500 block of 128th Street South in Parkland at around 6:20 a.m. on Friday when a man and a teenage girl tried to rob him while his daughter was sitting in the back seat, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the suspects shot the victim and a struggle then began between the victim and the gunman. A bystander who saw what was happening came to the victim’s aid and was able to take the gun away from the suspect.

Police were called and deputies said when they arrived, the victim was holding the man who had tried to rob him on the ground.

The victim told the deputies the girl had a gun. When deputies commanded her to show them her hands, she pulled out a gun and pointed it at them.

When she was ordered to drop the weapon, she did so. Deputies then took the girl and the man into custody.

The bystander who helped the victim grabbed a medical kit and helped the victim until medics arrived.

The victim’s daughter was not hurt.

The man in the robbery was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of first-degree robbery. The teenage girl was booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center for investigation of first-degree robbery and assault on a police officer.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP