Man shot during party at student housing complex, Atlanta police say

A party at a student housing complex with 15 to 20 people in attendance resulted in one person getting shot, Atlanta police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

At around 2 a.m., police responded to an address on Marietta Street in NW Atlanta in reference to a shooting call and found a man who was shot in the stomach.

The address is for the Westmar Lofts, which is a student housing complex not far from Georgia Tech.

Atlanta police said that they believe this shooting started after one of the people in attendance at the party brought a gun, was drinking, showing it around, and eventually gave the gun to someone.

The person who received the gun then shot the man in the stomach, according to police. Police said the shooting suspect took off on foot and has not been arrested.

Most, if not all, of the people at the party were intoxicated, according to police.

The firearm in the shooting has been recovered. Police have established a scene in the shooting area, while they look for the man.

The man remains stable at Grady. Police are continuing to investigate.

Atlanta police reminded people that is not wise to drink while operating a gun.

