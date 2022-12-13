A man was shot during a road rage incident on Milwaukee's north side

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man is hospitalized but expected to survive after being shot during a road rage incident on the city's north side, police said.

The incident happened Tuesday around 3:50 p.m. on the 2400 block of North 27th Street.

According to police, a suspect fired shots into a vehicle striking the victim. The man was then transported to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or the P3 app.

