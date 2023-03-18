Man shot during robbery, JSO says

At around 8:30 a.m., Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responds to a person shot on 1600 College Circle East.

According to JSO, the victim met with a woman inside a home.

There was an additional woman inside the house and confronted the victim with a firearm and took items from him.

During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hand.

The victim was able to flee the scene and flag down a police officer.

Both suspects are in custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

