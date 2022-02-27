Man shot during shootout with police at a Broward oceanfront condominium, cops say

Hollywood police say a Saturday call about a man with a gun at the Alexander Towers ended in that man being shot by an officer answering the call.

After getting to the high rise condominium at 3505 Ocean Dr. around 8:11 a.m., police say, they found the armed man and say he fired at police. Police say their responding shots hit the man and they tended to his wounds before he was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Police didn’t name either the officer or the man he shot. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, as is standard.

