Man shot during suspected road rage incident in NW Fresno, police say

Agreement, which follows months of talks between Democrats and Republicans, was hailed by Biden as ‘historic’ Biden at a Mack Trucks factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Biden promised to work with members of both parties to ensure the bill’s passage. Photograph: Matt Smith/Rex/Shutterstock The US Senate voted on Wednesday to begin work on a $1.2tn bipartisan infrastructure deal after negotiators reached agreement on the major components of the package that is a key priority of Joe Biden. The ag