Man shot during two-county chase has died. Here's the latest.

The man shot by Citrus County Sheriff's Office deputies on Friday after a high-speed chase led into Marion County has died.

Citrus officials have identified the man as 33-year-old Skyler Wentworth of Titusville. Wentworth died Friday. Citrus officials said they did not release his name until his family could be notified.

Here's what we know:

Reason for the chase

Citrus officials said their deputies tried to stop Wentworth for a traffic violation in the Hernando area. Instead of stopping, Wentworth drove away.

Authorities said Wentworth threw a black bag from his vehicle while driving. The bag, which was picked up by deputies, contained pressed pills that tested positive for fentanyl, Citrus officials said.

At first, the pursuit was canceled because deputies saw a female and a child in the vehicle. The passengers appeared to be scared and at least one of them tried to get out, law enforcement officials said. But deputies decided to resume the chase.

Officials said the vehicle Wentworth was driving slowed down and both passengers were allowed to get out.

The pursuit entered Marion County via State Road 200. About 10 miles into Marion, a Marion deputy used the PIT maneuver to stop Wentworth's vehicle, which crashed into a wooden utility pole. The crash occurred in the 7400 block of SR 200.

Officials said Wentworth managed to get out of the vehicle, a Mitsubishi sport utility vehicle, with a rifle.

Statements from Citrus officials

"CCSO deputies discharged their firearms at the suspect, stopping any further threats to both the public and law enforcement. The suspect was transported to a medical facility for treatment, where he later succumbed to his injuries," according to Citrus officials.

Skyler Wentworth

"Wentworth is no stranger to our deputies; he is registered as a career criminal and has an extensive drug-related criminal history in our county," said Col. Elena Vitt. "None of our deputies ever WANT to use lethal force, but they are prepared to if it means saving countless others."

On Friday, Vitt also said: "The suspect in this incident posed a significant threat to two communities today through his reckless actions. At the end of the day, the deputies on scene had only seconds to decide how to respond to protect every citizen in the area before the suspect decided to further endanger the lives of both law enforcement officers and civilians present."

She also said: "This is yet another example of why having a great working relationship with all of our law enforcement partners is imperative. We joined forces and seamlessly protected those we swore an oath to serve."

Citrus officials said three deputies used their weapons. As is standard in such cases, those deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting. Their names were not released by Citrus officials.

About Skyler Wentworth

State records show Wentworth has a lengthy criminal history that dates back to 2011. His past convictions includes drug possession, grand theft, burglary and fleeing law enforcement.

Wentworth was released from prison on Oct. 14 and was on probation for drug possession, grand theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses. His probation began Oct. 14 and was scheduled to end May 24, 2024.

A witness statement

Trevor Birdwhistell said he was working Friday afternoon when he heard an explosion and went outside. He saw a man, later identified as Wentworth, get out of the damaged SUV with what he believes was a pistol-style rifle and a backpack on his back.

Birdwhistell said the man began running and law enforcement officials, who by that time were outside of their vehicles, told him to get on the ground and put the gun down. He said Wentworth did not heed the commands and kept moving.

The witness said authorities then opened fire on the man. He said he saw the man's body jerk a few times and then fall. He said the man got up without the firearm and began walking away. Again, law enforcement officials told him to stay down and stop moving. But the man kept moving and they fired more shots, Birdwhistell said.

Yellow crime scene tape surrounds a wooden utility pole that was destroyed Friday when a driver was fleeing law enforcement on State Road 200.

Birdwhistell said law enforcement officials waited for someone with a shield. One the official arrived with the shield, they huddled together and walked toward the wounded man.

Once they reached him, they rolled him over and handcuffed him.

Birdwhistell's video

Birdwhistell took a video of the episode. It shows Wentworth, shirtless, walking quickly on the sidewalk. As he was walking, someone yelled twice, telling him to "Show us your hands."

Wentworth stopped and kneeled on the ground. Within seconds, one shot was fired and Wentworth went down. A second shot was fired and a voice yelled "Hold fire."

The man briefly sat up, then went back down. Law enforcement officials continued to yell commands as Wentworth moved around. After a few seconds, the man was motionless on the ground. Sirens can be heard in the background.

Several law enforcement officials are shown walking behind a shield and approaching the man. Once they reached him, they turned him over.

Law enforcement officials said a man driving this Mitsubishi Outlander crashed after a chase involving Citrus and Marion County deputies on Friday.

Citrus officials emphasized that the man got out of the wrecked SUV and was armed with a rifle. They said the man posed an immediate threat to deputies and nearby citizens. Citrus deputies took out their guns and fired, hitting the man. MCSO deputies said none of their deputies fired a shot.

FDLE investigation

FDLE's investigation could take months. Agents must conduct interviews and gather evidence. Their report will be sent to the 5th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office for review. The circuit covers Marion, Citrus, Lake, Sumter and Hernando counties.

Justified: Prosecutors: Deadly force justified

Prosecutors will determine if the use of deadly force was justified.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Man shot by Citrus County deputies during wild chase has died