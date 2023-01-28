Man shot early Thursday in NE Massillon has life-threatening injuries

MASSILLON – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday on the city's northeast side.

A male victim was unresponsive when police arrived at the residence where the shooting took place. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital and has life-threatening injuries from the gunfire, according to a Massillon Police Department news release issued late Friday afternoon.

City police have a shooting suspect in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The news release didn't state specifically where the shooting took place.

"Our department will continue to investigate all aspects of this incident to the fullest extent, and updates will be put out as they become available," Massillon police detective Nick Antonides said in a prepared statement.

Additional information regarding the shooting was not immediately available Friday evening.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Massillon man shot Thursday morning life-threatening injuries