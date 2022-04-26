Man shot early Tuesday at Middletown residence

Apr. 26—MIDDLETOWN — Police are investigating a shooting early this morning at a residence on Woodlawn Avenue.

The shooting happened about 4:30 a.m. when officers and paramedics were called to house in the 1800 block of Woodlawn and found William Joseph Thomas suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Earl Nelson.

Thomas was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment of the gunshot wound to the leg.

Nelson said Thomas and others in the house have said very little to help detectives find the suspect.

"He said someone ran up into the house and shot him. He doesn't know who or why. The other residents say they know nothing and saw nothing. So that is where we are right now," Nelson said. He added there is no indication the shooting was part of a robbery.

If anyone has any information is asked to call Detective Brooke McDonald 513-425-7745 or 513-425-7700.