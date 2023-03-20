Man shot by East Central resident wasn't on property, according to court documents

Mar. 19—An altercation in East Central that escalated to a shooting began after two pedestrians stopped to inspect a bike in a residential alley on public property on the morning of March 12, according to court documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court last week.

According to the court documents, the two men were changing a bike tire near the 100 block of Ralph Street when Zachary P. Selm, 32, confronted them. Selm fired a pellet gun into the neck of one of the men, they told police.

The two left the scene but returned shortly after to grab a pair of gloves that they left behind, the court documents said. Selm fired at them again with a pellet gun, which they responded to by throwing rocks.

Selm responded to the rocks by producing a shotgun, which he admitted he fired at the back of a man as he was walking away, court documents said. The victim was not on Selm's property, police said.

Police officers responded to the shooting at about 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of Ralph Street and East Sprague Avenue, where they located the injured man, the documents said. Police described the wounds on the man's back consistent with birdshot.

According to the documents, Selm also called police to report that the two men were throwing rocks at his home, which caused damage to the residence and struck his dog.He didn't mention that he shot anyone.

Spokane police arrested Selm at his residence on suspicion of first-degree assault on March 12. He was released without bail the next day.

Spokane police later removed 10 firearms from Selm's residence, one of which was reportedly stolen, after obtaining a search warrant.

Selm's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.