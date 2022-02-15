Man shot in east Fort Worth apartment after bullet ricochets from another unit

James Hartley

A man was accidentally shot in his east Fort Worth apartment Monday afternoon after a bullet ricocheted from another apartment where two people were arguing, a police spokesman said.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after he was shot around 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Spanish Villa Apartments, 5720 Meadowbrook Drive in Fort Worth.

Police said they did not have any information on suspects to release Monday afternoon.

