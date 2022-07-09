Man shot in east Fort Worth Friday night

A man, who was shot in east Fort Worth Friday night, remains hospitalized as the suspected gunman is at large, police said.

Shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. near Ramey Avenue and Lena Street.

Police said the male victim was shot twice, but did not provide additional information as to where the man was injured.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and a spokesperson for the police department said the man’s status was unknown.

Detectives said the suspect left the scene on a dirt bike and has not yet been taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.