Man shot in east Fort Worth apartment a little after midnight Thursday, police say

A man was shot inside of his east Fort Worth apartment around midnight Thursday, police said.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He was unable to speak, police said, so it’s unclear who shot him, and there was no sign of a break-in.

No one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

The victim called police around 12:05 a.m. to say he had been shot in the 5900 block of Callaston Lane, according to a police call log. Responding officers confirmed he was shot and had him transported to a hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.