Man shot in east Fort Worth early Thursday under unclear circumstances, police say

A man was shot in east Fort Worth early Thursday under unclear circumstances, police said.

He suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening, according to the department. No one was in custody as of Thursday morning.

A screaming mother called 9-1-1 to say there had been a shooting and to “help me,” according to a police call log. Officers responded to the residence in the 6000 block of White Dove Drive and confirmed a man had been shot.

It was the second shooting of the night in east Fort Worth, a couple of hours after a man was shot inside his apartment, police said. He was in stable condition.

The reason for the shooting on White Dove Drive is unknown, police said.