Man shot in east Fort Worth; victim found at hospital early Friday, police say

A man who was shot in east Fort Worth went to John Peter Smith Hospital early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight Friday. Police said they were dispatched to the hospital, at 1575 S. Main St., to interview the victim.

Responding officers said the man was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Ramey Avenue.

“The details surrounding this incident are still being investigated but it is believed that the incident took place at the Ramey location,” police said in an email.

The police department’s gun violence unit will continue the ongoing investigation.