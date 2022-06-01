Man shot at an east Fort Worth corner store; authorities search for the assailant

Emerson Clarridge

A man was shot on Wednesday morning at a corner store in east Fort Worth, police said.

The victim, whose age authorities did not release, was shot about 10 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Hampshire Boulevard, Fort Worth police said.

The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, a MedStar spokesperson said.

Officers in a helicopter and on the ground searched the area for the assailant.

Police did not immediately release other information about the circumstances of the shooting.

