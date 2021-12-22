Man shot in East Hartford; suspect flees

Dec. 22—EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred today on Smith Drive.

According to a news release from East Hartford Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin, police responded to 160 Smith Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. today after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male in the area of 144 and 146 Smith Drive who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the man was conscious and transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Preliminary investigations have determined that the suspect and the victim were outside when the incident occurred, and that the suspect fled the area in a small, dark-colored car.

The investigation is on-going, police said.

