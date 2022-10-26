Man shot in east High Point

Oct. 26—HIGH POINT — A shooting seriously injured a man in the eastern part of the city Tuesday night.

Just before 7:35 p.m. High Point Police Department officers went to the 400 block of Hickory Chapel Road after a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the upper body multiple times while sitting in a vehicle outside of the house. He had been about to drive away when he was shot, police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital and was in serious but stable condition Wednesday morning.

No other information about his injuries was released.

There is no suspect information, police say, and further information wasn't released.