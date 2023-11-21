Man shot on Effingham St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

On Monday just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of Effingham Street for a reported gunshot.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital by medics.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536 or call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through the p3tips app.

