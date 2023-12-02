Man shot by Elk Grove Village police outside family home identified as grieving family hires lawyers

A Cook County man fatally shot by police in the northwest suburbs Friday afternoon has been identified as Jack Murray, 24.

Several Elk Grove Village police officers confronted Murray in a yard near the Murray family home on Fern Drive Friday afternoon, the Tribune reported. A neighbor had called police to report a man leaving a house holding a knife. Someone inside the house had previously called the police, Torres told the Tribune Friday.

Murray was still holding the knife as a confrontation ensued, Deputy Chief of Police Christopher Torres had told the Tribune. An Elk Grove Village police officer shot Murray around 4:30 p.m.

Murray was pronounced dead at Alexian Brothers Hospital Friday night. The Murray family declined to comment Saturday morning.

Murray’s parents have hired attorney Antonio Romanucci of Romanucci & Blandin, a Chicago personal injury law firm, to represent them in any legal recourse against Elk Grove Village police.

Murray’s parents were not allowed back inside their home for upward of five hours after the shooting, a representative for Romanucci & Blandin said.

“We hope to cooperate with the Elk Grove Village police to determine exactly what happened during this tragic incident,” spokeswoman Jennifer McGuffin told the Tribune.

Torres had said that Murray also lived in Elk Grove Village, but he also kept an address in Edgewater, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Three Elk Grove police officers were sent to Alexian Brothers hospital Friday for observation and have been placed on administrative duties, the Tribune previously reported. The officer who shot Murray has not yet been identified.