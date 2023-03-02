Man shot at encampment, Atlanta police say

A man was shot Wednesday at an encampment in Atlanta.

At around 10:45 p.m., Atlanta police responded to reports of a person shot at 405 Cooper Street.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the encampment.

According to witnesses, a man and woman could be heard arguing shortly before the shooting happened.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police did not identify the victim, nor did they comment on his condition.

