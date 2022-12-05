Man shot in encounter with Alexandria police officer arrested after release from hospital

A man accused of choking an Alexandria Police Department officer has been booked into jail after being released from a hospital.

Jason Jamar Shackleford was shot by the officer Nov. 24 after police had received a report about a man running into traffic on Rapides Avenue near Westwood Boulevard. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting.

According to a State Police news release issued the day of the shooting, the unidentified officer found Shackleford in the 2500 block of Rapides Avenue. Shackleford started a fight with the officer, which the release described as a "lengthy physical altercation."

Shackleford got the officer's baton and began choking him from behind, and the officer managed to shoot Shackleford, it reads.

The officer was injured. He was treated and released from a hospital after the shooting.

Shackleford, 34, was hospitalized with wounds that weren't considered life threatening. He was released Sunday and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of less than 2 grams of fentanyl, resisting an officer by force or violence and disturbing the peace.

Total bail was set at $380,500. He also was booked on a parole violation, for which no bail was set, according to online jail records.

No court dates have been set in the case.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Man shot by Alexandria officer arrested after release from hospital