A man was shot at a park in Everett and police are searching for a suspect, according to the Everett Police Department.

At about 1 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at Henry M. Jackson Park in the 1700 block of State Street.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was transported to a hospital.

Officers conducted a K9 search at the scene.