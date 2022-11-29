Man shot ex-fiancé dead after she danced with another man at party, Utah officials say

After a year-long manhunt, a man who fled to Mexico after being accused of shooting and killing his former fiance was arrested, according to media outlets.

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 35, was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, a year after he fatally shot his ex-fiance seven times in the chest, officials told KSL.

He was angry she danced with another man at a party, according to the The Salt Lake Tribune. The two were separated at the time.

Gaby Sifuentes Castilla, 38, was fatally shot Oct. 17, 2021, in Taylorsville, Utah, by Burciaga-Perea after he went to her sister’s house to take her engagement ring back, officials told KSL. Her 9-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of the shooting.

He left after going into the house and grabbing the ring, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. About 15 minutes later, the man returned and shot Sifuentes when she opened the front door, officials told the news outlet.

After she had fallen on the ground from the gunshot wound, Burciaga-Perea continued to shoot her, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. When her sister went to get her husband in the bedroom, the man left.

McClatchy News reached out to the Salt Lake City District Attorney’s office on Nov. 28 and is awaiting a response.

Burciaga-Perea was arrested on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, according to a Facebook post by the Taylorsville Police Department.

Authorities weren’t able to detain the man immediately after finding out his location because he is a Mexican citizen, according to KUTV.

A year ago the man was charged with “aggravated murder and aggravated burglary, first-degree felonies, obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony, aggravated assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Burciaga-Perea will be held at the Federal Justice Center in Mexico until his extradition hearing, according to KUTV.

Taylorsville is about 10 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

