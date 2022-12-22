Man shot ex-girlfriend 15 times because she didn’t answer his calls, Florida cops say

A man shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times because she hadn’t answered his phone calls or text messages, according to an arrest affidavit from a Florida police department.

Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, told officers that he woke up on the morning of Dec. 20 “in an angry state” because his ex-girlfriend hadn’t answered his calls or texts, according to an arrest affidavit from the Melbourne Police Department.

He drove to her house in Melbourne, where she was living with her father, just after 7:30 a.m. because he knew that she had to be at work at 8 a.m., the affidavit says.

He told detectives that he pulled into the driveway and confronted his ex-girlfriend, Sha’Dayla Johnson, as she was walking out the front door. He “exchanged a few words” with her before she turned away and started walking back toward the house, the affidavit says.

Jones then pulled out a handgun and shot her in the back 15 times, according to the police department.

Officers with the Melbourne Police Department arrived at the house at around 7:48 a.m. and found Johnson “lying face down on the carport floor,” the affidavit says. She could not be resuscitated.

Johnson’s father told detectives that he had been sitting in the living room when his daughter walked out the front door to go to work, the affidavit says. He then “heard a series of gunshots,” looked out the window and saw Jones standing in the driveway, according to the affidavit. He went outside and found his daughter lying “in a pool of her own blood,” according to the affidavit.

He also told detectives that Jones and his daughter had been dating for the past five months and previously lived together but had broken up two weeks prior, the affidavit says. He said Jones had been “continuously calling and harassing” Johnson in an effort to get back together with her, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting, Jones dumped the clothing he was wearing and a box of ammunition in a dumpster at his apartment complex, threw a pistol magazine out the window of his car as he drove down an interstate and discarded a semi-automatic pistol in a storm drain in Rockledge, about 20 miles north of Melbourne, the affidavit says. Melbourne is about 70 miles southeast of Orlando.

Story continues

A few hours later, Jones turned himself in to police after receiving a call from his mother “pleading with him to surrender,” the affidavit says.

After officers arrested Jones, they asked him if he was remorseful. He said he was not, and that if he could do it again, he would have killed Johnson’s father, too, the affidavit says.

Jones is facing one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of deprivation of a firearm, according to court records. He is being held on a $5,000 bond, according to Brevard County jail records.

A former teacher of Johnson’s wrote on Facebook that she was a graduate of Palm Bay Magnet High School and had been making plans to leave her job at Walmart and go to college.

“I am grateful for my time with this one but I am angry at how something like this can happen to such a beautiful soul,” wrote Jannette Connor. “She was 23, with her whole life ahead of her.”

Johnson’s cousin also mourned her loss on Facebook.

“I’m angry also hurt to the point I’m in disbelief…” wrote Tevoneik Pretty. “ I love you Shadayla I’ll never forget any memories, any conversations, ANYTHING..”

Girlfriend scarred, nearly blinded in attack by ‘dangerous’ ex in Pennsylvania, feds say

Woman pleads for help, then stabs boyfriend to death during fight, Texas cops say

Man stabbed after he finds girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend hiding in closet, Texas cops say