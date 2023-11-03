Man shot after exchange of bullets

Nov. 3—There were no fatalities in an officer-involved shooting that took place at 2 a.m. Thursday in the Lewiston Orchards.

A 32-year-old Lewiston man was shot but not killed by officers early Thursday morning at the roundabout on Powers Avenue, 14th Street and Thain Road after he allegedly refused to submit to a traffic stop and fired a gun at an officer, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

The man wasn't named in the news release. He was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

No officers or other citizens were injured.

The incident started just before 2 a.m. Thursday when a Lewiston Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. The initial traffic stop took place at the 300 block of Thain Road, according to Carol Maurer, public information officer for Lewiston. The vehicle didn't stop and fled toward Powers Avenue. At the roundabout, the driver fired a gun at an officer and continued to travel east on Powers Avenue, according to the news release.

Additional officers arrived to assist, and officers from both the Lewiston Police and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Department were "included" in the officer-involved shooting, according to the news release.

The vehicle stopped and the driver was taken into custody. Officers provided medical aid until the Lewiston Fire Department "arrived and assumed treatment," according to the news release. The man was then taken to St. Joe's.

Roads near the traffic circle at Powers Avenue and Thain Road were closed until about 10 a.m. Thursday while the investigation was conducted. Police tape blocked off the area at the roundabout as Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office cleared the scene. A Lewiston police vehicle was also towed from Powers Avenue near Gem State Endoscopy.

The 1300 block of Thain Road near Neighbors A1 Market and Gas was also blocked by law enforcement along with the 1300 block of Powers Avenue and the intersection of Birch Avenue and 14th Street and the intersection of Powers Avenue and 14th Street C.

During an investigation, scenes often start larger and then get smaller as more information is collected, according to Aaron Snell, ISP communications director.

"(If you have) shots fired at one location and then shots fired at another location you're going to have a much larger scene itself," he said.

Because the incident was an officer-involved shooting, the investigation can take longer than an incident like a car collision, Snell said. Weather and other elements can also factor into securing and investigating a scene. For example, rain was falling in Lewiston throughout the morning.

Maurer said there were no initial reports of property damage from the shooting, but it will be part of the investigation.

Bennie Tafoya, who lives on the 3600 block of 14th Street, said he heard gunshots in the early morning from both the suspect and the police returning fire. He took video of the incident at 1:51 a.m. when he first heard rapid-fire gunshots down the road.

"I heard one siren and then I heard multiple sirens," Tafoya said.

When police and the suspect reached the roundabout, Tafoya said the suspect's vehicle spun out and couldn't make the turn because it was going so fast.

The gunfire continued down Powers Avenue past the roundabout and that's when it stopped. Then Tafoya heard the sirens of an ambulance.

"It was crazy," he said. "I was standing by my truck and I could hear it (the shooting)."

The officer involved in the shooting hasn't been named, but Maurer said the officer was placed on special leave, which is standard when a police officer is involved in a critical incident.

Maurer said that the name of the 32-year-old involved in the shooting won't be released until after criminal charges are filed and it becomes part of the public record.

Whether charges will be filed against the man involved or the officer will be up to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office. ISP will review the incident and give the report to the prosecutor's office, according to Snell.

Maurer said the incident is still at the investigation stage.

Detectives from ISP's District 2 have been called in to investigate. According to the news release, the detectives form an "Officer-Involved Critical Incident Task Force."

The task force includes local agencies like ISP that can respond quickly to secure the scene and begin the investigation. The task force also helps respond to situations that require a lot of resources. The different agencies rotate as to who leads the investigation. In this case it's ISP, Snell said.

"The CITF is investigating the incident, with the Idaho State Police taking the lead," according to the news release. "CITF is a team of investigators and professional staff from local law enforcement agencies who provide investigative and other assistance to law enforcement agencies involved in police use of force and other critical incidents. The CITF works with the Prosecutor's Office, which reviews completed investigations."

