Man shot by ex's boyfriend after calling police due to concerns about welfare of his son

A man who called police and asked for well-being checks at the Ormond Beach home where his son lived was shot three times by the boyfriend of the child's mother, Daytona Beach police said.

The boyfriend, identified as Dosia Tremain Stewart, 39, of Ormond Beach, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was being held Wednesday without bail in the Volusia County Branch Jail.

The victim, Jermaine Robinson, asked for the well-being checks after his son told him in a telephone conversation that Stewart hits him, according to police.

Robinson also filed police reports because the child's mother, who lived with Stewart, would not let him pick up his son. He was shot on Feb. 10 at a home in the 600 block of South Street at 8:40 p.m., according to a Daytona Beach police charging affidavit.

Teen gets 7 years prison Teen sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting into car, wounding 3 in Daytona Beach

Stewart and Robinson had been arguing for a couple of weeks over issues regarding his son, police said.

In court documents, Daytona Beach police said Robinson was at the South Street home when the mother of his child texted him. She asked him where he was and if he wanted her to bring their son to him, and he did, police said.

When the woman arrived, she was being followed by a red pickup driven by the suspect Robinson knew as "21," later identified as Stewart, police said.

Uninvited, Stewart walked to the front yard, displayed a firearm, and told the victim to get on the ground. The victim refused and a physical altercation started. Robinson said that's when Stewart shot him, according to the police report.

At the hospital, police learned that Robinson was shot three times. He was hit in the arm, hip, and thigh, the report details.

Three spent shell casings were found near the scene where Robinson was found lying on his side, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona man shot after calling police for well-being checks on his son