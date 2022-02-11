Man shot in face during argument over money, Leesburg police say

An argument over money led to one man allegedly shooting another man in the face, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

The shooting happened Thursday about 7:15 p.m.

Officers said Lloyd Donell Brown, 67, shot Anthony Craig Stevenson victim with birdshot from a shotgun.

Stevenson suffered injuries to his upper body, and first responders airlifted him to a hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Officers discovered Brown and Stevenson were arguing over borrowed money.

They arrested Brown on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.