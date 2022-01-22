Man shot in face after fight outside strip club, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office says

After a fight broke out outside a Tarrant County strip club, shots were fired, injuring one man Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m., at the Temptations Cabaret, located in the 12200 block of Bowie Boulevard, on the west side of unincorporated Tarrant County, police said. Law enforcement was called to the area after a report of a fight.

“An exchange of gunfire occurred in the parking lot between Temptations security personnel and five male patrons who had been asked to leave the club,” the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “Some of the males fled the scene on foot but were soon detained by Tarrant County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fort Worth Police Officers.”

Police said a male suspect was shot in the face. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 817-884-1305.