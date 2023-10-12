Man shot in face in grocery shootout charged, jailed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot in the face during a shootout at a grocery in Parkway Village last week is jailed on several charges, including attempted murder.

Police say Mario Johnson, 23, got in a verbal argument with the victim Oct. 5 in the parking lot of a Superlo grocery on South Perkins. A witness told police it started when the two almost got into a crash in the parking lot.

The victim got back in has car to defuse the situation. Johnson then approached the car with a weapon, police say.

The victim got out of his car and fired several shots at Johnson, hitting him in the face. Johnson fired back, hitting the victim in the leg.

Johnson was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Jail records show he was charged and booked into jail Wednesday, though his mug shot is not available online.

He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, several gun charges related to his being a convicted felon and theft of property, because police say the gun he used was stolen. Bond was set at $100,000.

The other man who fired shots was not charged.

