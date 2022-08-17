Man shot in face on Jacksonville’s Eastside; police say they are questioning a suspect

Police are questioning a man after another man was shot in the face Wednesday afternoon on the Eastside.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street, which is just a few blocks north of the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.

Police found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound on his face. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department took the man to a local hospital and JSO said the man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Officers were able to get a description of the suspect, a man in his 40s, from witnesses.

They found the man in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. JSO said he had a gun in his possession.

The man told police that he and the man in his 20s got into a fight. He told police he shot the younger man and then ran northbound down Franklin Street.

Police said they are still talking to both men involved and witnesses before an arrest is made.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

