Man shot in the face outside Waffle House in Ocala

A 28-year-old man was shot in the face outside of a Waffle House in Ocala early Wednesday morning.

Ocala police said the man, who has not been identified, was shot in the cheek and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Investigators said that prior to the shooting, which was reported around 2:20 a.m., people were gathered outside the restaurant as two groups started shooting at each other.

Police said the man who was shot was potentially caught in the middle of the gunfire, and was not a member of either group.

Officers said that by the time they arrived at the restaurant, everyone involved had left and no other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Ocala police at 352-369-7000 or call anonymously by dialing **TIPS in reference to Case #202200059260.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Early this morning, around 2:20 a.m., #Ocala #Police responded to the Waffle House, located at... Posted by Ocala Police Department on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

