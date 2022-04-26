Man shot in face says he drove himself from Burger King to a Washington hospital

A man who was shot in the face drove to a hospital in Washington, police said.

The man drove himself to the Northwest Hospital at 1:51 a.m. on Monday, April 25, in Seattle, police said in a news release.

He told police two kids shot him at a Burger King.

Police found multiple bullet holes on his car, including on his hood, windshield and passenger door.

But they did not find evidence of a shooting at the Burger King where he said the shooting occurred.

The man was sedated and intubated before he was sent to the Harborview Medical Center, police said.

He is in stable condition and police said he is expected to live.

Police took his vehicle into evidence.

