Man shot in face Sunday night in West Loop near Fulton Market, police say
A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the face Sunday night in the West Loop, according to Chicago police.
Police said a 39-year-old man was on the sidewalk near Fulton Market in the 100 block of North Green Street when the driver of a red sedan fired shots at about 11:35 p.m. The Chicago Fire Department transported the man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, according to police.
Police said no suspects are in custody and they are investigating the shooting.