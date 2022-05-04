Man shot in the face in Waffle House/Circle K parking lot on SR 200 near I-75 in Ocala

Ocala police officials are trying to find the person who shot a man in a Waffle House/Circle K parking lot early Wednesday.

Officers said the 28-year-old Ocala victim was at a local hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries. His name was not released. Authorities said the victim was shot in the cheek with a handgun.

Police received a call about shots fired in the 3800 block of Southwest College Road (State Road 200, just west of Interstate 75) at 2:17 a.m. and arrived three minutes later.

The victim had already left the area. Someone transported him to the hospital. Some of the people who were in the area at the time of the shooting were no longer at the location when officers arrived.

Law enforcement officials said two groups of people were in the parking lot that serves the Waffle House and Circle K. There was some type of disturbance and shots were fired.

The victim was hit by at least one bullet. At this point, police said, it doesn't appear that the victim was affiliated with either of the two groups.

The investigation is ongoing and officers said anyone with any information about the shooting to call Detective Kyle Kern at 369-7029, Crime Stoppers at 368-7867, or go to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Man shot in Waffle House/Circle K parking lot in Ocala, Florida