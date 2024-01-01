Man shot in face while attempting U-turn on North Side: police

CHICAGO - A road rage incident led to a man being shot in the face in Andersonville, according to Chicago police.

Officers were called just before 8 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of W. Foster for a person shot.

A 35-year-old man was trying to make a U-turn in his Jeep when another man got out of his Chevy Tahoe and fired gunshots in his direction, authorities say.

The 35-year-old was shot in the face and taken to the hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, but police are speaking to a person of interest. The investigation continues.

