Man shot in Fairfax County ends up in Prince William County hospital, dies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said officers were on the scene of a shooting in Franconia earlier on Tuesday afternoon – the victim ended up in a Prince William County hospital hours later.

At about 2:20 p.m., Fairfax County Police said on their X page that they were investigating a shooting in the 5300 Block of Harbor Court Dr. No victims or suspects were found at the time.

Hours later, they said that a man who’d been shot entered a hospital in Prince William County. Detectives believe it was related to the shooting earlier that day.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Preliminarily, police say the shooting does not appear to be random.

