Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

When police made the scene, they said they found a man in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

That man was rushed to Regional One Hospital, police said.

The person who pulled the trigger took off in a grey car, MPD said.

Police are still looking for that person.

If you have any information about who shot this man, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: