Man shot fatally outside Stockton Police Department headquarters

According to reports, a man began shooting outside Stockton Police Department headquarters on Market Street between Center and El Dorado streets in downtown Stockton at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man was fatally shot by police. No officers were injured in the attack.

A man was fatally wounded in a shooting outside of the Stockton Police Department at 22 E. Market St. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

According to reports, a man approached the Police Department headquarters at about 8:30 p.m. and began shooting. People were outside of the building in cars but no one was directly exposed to the attack.

Officers returned fire and the man was shot. No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation as of this morning.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Man fatally shot by Stockton police