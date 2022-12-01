Man shot by FBI agent in Hilltop dies of injuries, agency investigating

A man that an FBI agent shot Wednesday morning in the Hilltop neighborhood has died as a result of his injuries, the agency said Thursday.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the man identified by the agency as David Orlando Andrade Gomez.

Per agency policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division.

The FBI was at a Hilltop residence to execute a search warrant at the 500 block of Racine Avenue against Andrade Gomez out of North Carolina for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, FBI spokesperson Todd Lindgren said.

During the execution of the warrant, “shots were fired” around 10:20 a.m. and Andrade Gomez was struck, Lindgren said. He was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased.

No FBI agents were injured during the incident.

A neighbor near the scene said they had seen a man with a long gun who appeared to be pointing it at law enforcement, but it was not clear if that was connected to the incident. Several neighbors reported hearing booms around 10:30 am.

Columbus police said their officers were not involved in the shooting but helped to hold the scene for investigators from the FBI that will lead the probe into the shooting.

The investigation was focused on a two-story duplex with an upstairs unit accessible from the home's rear.

A tactical vehicle was visible in the backyard of the home, and the investigation appeared to be focused on the back of the home. A white Mercedes cargo van with flashing red and blue lights was parked in the alleyway behind the home near several officers in camouflage and tactical gear with FBI on their uniforms.

Franklin County Auditor records show the home is a rental property.

Dispatch reporter Bethany Bruner contributed to this report.

