Man shot by FBI agent outside CIA headquarters

Olivia Gazis
·1 min read

A man was shot and wounded outside the Central Intelligence Agency's headquarters in McLean, Virginia, on Monday after emerging from his vehicle with a weapon, according to the FBI's Washington Field Office. The CIA said the suspect did not breach the compound.

The FBI said in a statement that it was reviewing an "agent-involved shooting" that occurred at roughly 6 p.m. local time.

"An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers," the FBI's statement said.

FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 6 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency HQ in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon & was engaged by law enforcement officers.

— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

The suspect was transported to a hospital for medical attention, according to the FBI. It did not provide any further details about the shooting, though it said hours earlier that agents had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle outside CIA headquarters.

A source near the scene told CBS News that he heard 13 shots fired.

A CIA spokesperson told CBS News that its compound was not breached and the only agency personnel involved were its Security Protective Officers, who were working alongside local law enforcement. The CIA referred subsequent inquiries about the incident to the FBI.

Pat Milton contributed reporting. 

