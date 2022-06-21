Man shot by federal officer after threatening to shoot up district attorney’s office

New documents reveal that a federal agent shot a man who made numerous threats to an Atlanta federal building and then showed up outside the building with a gun.

NewChopper 2 was over the scene Friday, when a bridge crossing the Gulch outside State Farm Arena was shut down as officers processed the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, a caller who identified himself as Teddy Wiggins called the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia numerous times and threatened to come to the office and shoot people on June 17. The office is located inside the Richard B. Russell Federal building in downtown Atlanta.

In response to the threats, several Federal Protective Services officers stationed themselves around the building.

Around 3:40 p.m., FPS officers observed a man, later identified as Willie Georgia Stallings, outside of the buildings. Officers saw that Stallings was carrying an object in his hand that appeared to be a gun.

Surveillance video showed Stallings raising the object and acting as if he was aiming the gun at passing vehicles.

Shorty afterward, a officer only identified as “L” told dispatch that he was about to engage a black man with a gun his hand.

The officer got out of his car and gave Stallings verbal commands to drop the gun. Stallings ignored the commands and started to walk away along Ted Turner Drive.

The officer followed him and kept telling him to drop the weapon.

Two additional FPS officers arrived on scene and got out of their cars with their guns drawn.

Stallings then raised and object and pointed it at officers. The FPS officers believed Stallings was going to shoot and they fired at him.

Stallings was shot in the elbow and taken to the hospital. He was released on June 18 and taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center.

FPS officers examined the object Stallings was holding and said they now do not think it was a functioning firearm.