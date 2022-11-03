Man shot at FedEx supply chain facility, MPD says

A man was shot overnight in the parking lot of a local FedEx supply chain facility.

On Nov. 2, around 11 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at FedEx in the 3900 block of Holmes Road.

On November 2, 2022, at 10:59 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3955 Holmes Road. A 24 year old male was transported to ROH critical. The suspect is known by the victim. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/tdVeEelCuT — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 3, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

Police also said the victim knows the suspect.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

The FedEx Supply Chain for Johnson and Johnson released a statement on the shooting:

“We are aware of a reported incident in the parking lot of the facility at 3955 E. Holmes Road. The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation. Any further questions should be directed to law enforcement at this time.”

