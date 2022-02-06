Man shot after fight in ex-girlfriend’s front yard, Sheriff’s Office said

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot during a fight in the front yard of his ex-girlfriend’s house in DeLand, authorities said.

No one has yet been charged, and Volusia Sheriff’s detectives are still investigating, according to reports.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, the man entered the woman’s home on Blue Lake Avenue uninvited and confronted her and her current boyfriend, Sheriff officials said. He then left after an argument, reports said.

The man then returned to the home and a fight started in the front yard, as he armed himself with a brick, according to authorities. The woman’s current boyfriend then shot the man with a handgun, reports said.

The injured ex-boyfriend drove off to a spot about a mile away on Kentucky Avenue, and was then transported to a hospital, according to Sheriff’s reports.

