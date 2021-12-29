Man shot in foot in northwest Fort Worth on Tuesday; police investigating

Fort Worth police and MedStar responded to a shooting in northwest Fort Worth on Tuesday evening after a man was shot in the foot.

The incident happened at around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

“Early details indicated that a male was shot in the foot by a possibly known actor,” a Fort Worth police spokesperson said.

The man was transported to a hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to a MedStar spokesperson.

Police are investigating the incident.